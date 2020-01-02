‘Gavin & Stacey’ Tops Out At 17.7M Viewers, Making It Britain’s Biggest TV Show Since 2010

The BBC pulled off something pretty remarkable on Christmas Day. In an age where traditional television viewing has been blown apart by streaming, the British broadcaster aired the UK’s most-watched TV show since 2010.

For this, it can thank James Corden and his writing partner Ruth Jones, who revived their smash hit comedy Gavin & Stacey after nine years to huge success over the festive season.

Some 11.5M people watched Gavin & Stacey go out live on BBC One, and with a week’s worth of catchup viewing, its audience has grown to a whopping 17.1M viewers, according to the BBC.

This makes it the biggest non-sport show on British television since the finale of Simon Cowell’s talent contest The X Factor in December 2010, which was watched by 17.7M viewers.

The biggest television event of the decade was the closing ceremony for the 2012 Olympics, which was broadcast live from London to an audience of 24.5M people in the UK.

Gavin & Stacey has also generated 4.4M views in its first week on the BBC’s iPlayer streaming service, meaning the comedy is also making its mark online.

BBC director of content Charlotte Moore said: “Gavin and Stacey has been a phenomenal hit this Christmas breaking records to become the biggest scripted show of the decade.”