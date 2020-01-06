‘Game Of Thrones’ Flame-Out? Run Ends With Just One Golden Globe Win

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (10518571ec) Kit Harington arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, Calif 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals, Beverly Hills, USA - 05 Jan 2020

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington came up short Sunday at the Golden Globes, falling to HBO’s Succession lead Brian Cox in the Best Actor in a TV Series – Drama category.

The loss was the last hurrah at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s annual shindig for HBO’s epic series based on George RR Martin’s book series. The show wrapped its record-setting eight-season run in May.

Harrigton’s loss in the category means GoT won just a single Golden Globe among eight nominations in its lifespan. Five noms came for Best TV Series – Drama, in 2012, 2015 and 2016-2018. Harington had been nominated tonight the first time.

Its only win? Peter Dinklage won a supporting Globe in 2012.

While not apples to apples, by comparison Game of Thrones won a total of 59 Emmys among a record 160 nominations, and 10 wins for its eighth and final season including Best Drama Series for a fourth time.

On Sunday, Harrington was nominated for his role as Jon Snow in GoT, alongside fellow noms Rami Malek for Mr. Robot, Tobias Menzies for The Crown, Billy Porter for Pose and Cox.

HBO, meanwhile, will likely have more chances for GoT-related series to get their shot at Globes with several spinoffs being pondered. The first likely will be House of the Dragon, a House Targaryen story from George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal that has a 10-episode straight-to-series order.