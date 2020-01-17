Gal Gadot is to exec produce a short-form documentary series for Nat Geo.

The Wonder Woman star is behind #impact, a six-part digital series that follows the stories of young women around the world who overcome obstacles and do extraordinary things.

Produced by eOne, Pilot Wave Motion Pictures and RPC Films, the order was revealed by National Geographic Global Television Networks President Courteney Monroe during the network’s session at the Winter TCA press tour in Pasadena.

Directed by Freehold’s Vanessa Roth, Gadot exec produces alongside Jaron Varsano (My Dearest Fidel). For eOne, Tara Long serves as executive producer, Roth serves as executive producer and director. For RPC Films, Ryan Pallota serves as executive producer for the series and director for the pilot episode, Ana De Diego is executive producer. Eric Levin, Global Chief Content Officer, Spark is executive producer. For National Geographic, Ryan Harrington is executive producer; Alan Eyres is senior vice president, production and development; and Carolyn Bernstein is executive vice president, global scripted content and documentary films.

“I couldn’t think of a better partner than Gal Gadot for such an inspiring digital series about fearless young women who choose not to be defined by their circumstances, but rather create their own stories,” said Monroe. “These powerful stories of resilience and perseverance need to be told, and by releasing them first across our digital and social platforms, we’re bringing awareness of their achievements to a broader audience.”

“I’m deeply honored to bring awareness to these young women who are the true heroes among us,” added Gadot. “By partnering with National Geographic, I’m tapping into their massive and unparalleled global reach to ensure that #impact is followed by the largest audience possible. Together we’re making a true impact by sharing these incredible stories that will empower, lift and inspire women all over the world.”