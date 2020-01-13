Gael García Bernal Joins ‘Station Eleven’ HBO Max Limited Series As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Former Mozart in the Jungle and Coco star Gael García Bernal is set to recur in HBO Max’s Station Eleven, a 10-episode post-apocalyptic drama limited series based on the international bestseller by Emily St. John Mandel, from Maniac creator Patrick Somerville and Paramount TV.

Written and executive produced by Somerville, Station Eleven is a post-apocalyptic saga spanning multiple timelines. It tells the stories of survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what’s been lost.

Bernal will play Arthur, a famous actor from a small island off the coast of Mexico.

Somerville also will serve as showrunner. Hiro Murai directs and executive produces with Somerville, Scott Steindorff, Scott Delman and Dylan Russell. Nate Matteson will serve as co-EP. Paramount TV is the studio.

Bernal won a Golden Globe Award for his role as Rodrigo in Mozart in the Jungle. He most recently starred in Wasp Network and Pablo Larraín’s Ema, as well as directed the film Chicuarotes. His other film credits include Oscar-nominated Y Tu Mama Tambien and The Motorcycle Diaries for which he received a BAFTA nomination. Bernal is repped by WME and Hansen Jacobson.