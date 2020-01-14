Gael García Bernal (Mozart in the Jungle) and Diego Luna (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), executive producers on Amazon’s upcoming limited series Untitled Cortés and Moctezuma Project, have closed a first-look deal with Amazon Studios. As part of the deal, Bernal and Luna will create and produce content for Amazon Studios to premiere on Amazon Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories worldwide. Luna and Bernal recently announced their new production house in Mexico, La Corriente del Golfo, an independent company for cinematic, theatrical, and television productions and a variety of community-oriented projects.

The Untitled Cortés and Moctezuma Projectt, from Amazon Studios and Amblin Television, will be a four-hour epic drama that maps the inexorable march and eventual clash between Spanish conquistador Hernán Cortés and Aztec Emperor Moctezuma II, leading to the annihilation of an empire and tragic downfall of a civilization that took centuries to build, but less than two years to destroy. It stars Oscar winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men), who also serves as executive producer. The limited series is created for television and written by Academy Award-winner Steven Zaillian (Schindler’s List) and based on the screenplay by Dalton Trumbo (Roman Holiday). Bardem, Bernal and Luna will executive produce alongside Zaillian, Kirk Douglas (Spartacus), Grant Hill (The Tree of Life), and co-Presidents of Amblin Television Darryl Frank (The Americans) and Justin Falvey (The Americans).

“We are delighted and grateful at La Corriente del Golfo for our first look deal with Amazon Studios,” said Bernal. “This provides an opportunity for us and for talent in Latin America to create ambitious and interesting projects.”

Said Luna: “This is an important moment for everyone at La Corriente del Golfo. We are very excited to work hand in hand with Amazon, as this will allow us to reach new audiences and to tell stories that represent us and reflect our realities.”

“We are incredibly excited to expand Amazon Studios’ relationship with the multitalented team of Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna,” said Vernon Sanders, Co-Head of Television, Amazon Studios. “Their talent, creativity, and global perspective will undoubtedly result in even more compelling content for our Amazon Prime Video customers.”

Luna became known for his starring role in the award-winning Y Tu Mamá También, alongside Bernal for director Alfonso Cuarón. Luna currently stars as Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo in Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico which will return for season 2 on February 13th. As a director, Luna helmed feature films Cesar Chavez starring Michael Pena and Mr. Pig starring Danny Glover.

Bernal won a Golden Globe Award for his role as Rodrigo in Mozart in the Jungle. He most recently starred in Wasp Network and Pablo Larraín’s Ema, as well as directed the film Chicuarotes. His other film credits include Oscar-nominated Y Tu Mama Tambien and The Motorcycle Diaries for which he received a BAFTA nomination. Bernal is repped by WME and Hansen Jacobson.