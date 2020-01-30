Gabrielle Union To Exec Produce ‘Afro.Punks’ Drama From ‘Insatiable’ Writer In Works At HBO Max

EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max has put in development Afro.Punks, a one-hour drama from writer Jenina Kibuka (Insatiable, Sabrina, P-Valley), Gabrielle Union and Holly Shakoor Fleischer’s I’ll Have Another Productions and Sony Pictures TV, where I’ll Have Another is based. Anton Cropper (L.A.’s Finest, Black-ish, Jessica Jones) is attached to direct and executive produce.

Written by Kibuka, Afro.Punks is a coming-of-age, one-hour drama that will follow three teenage misfits on the brink of rebellion as they navigate life, love and Afro-Punk.

Anton Cropper Photo by AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Kibuka executive produces with Union for I’ll Have Another, along with Cropper. Shakoor Fleischer is co-executive producer. Sony Pictures TV is the studio.

The sale is I’ll Have Another’s first at HBO Max.

Union brought Cropper aboard the project based on their relationship on L.A.’s Finest, on which Union stars and Cropper executive produces and directs. Cropper’s previous directing-producing credits include Black-ish, Mixed-ish, Suits and Jessica Jones. UTA and Rain Management Group.

Kibuka was a staff writer on Insatiable, which aired for one season on Netflix. Kibuka also is a writer on Starz’s upcoming strip club drama P-Valley. She’s reppedy The Cartel and Ziffren Brittenham.

Union is repped by CAA, Atlas Artists and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.