FX Networks has set midseason premiere dates for its new and returning FX, FXX and FX on Hulu series.

Among the shows bowing in March and April are the anticipated Season 4 of Fargo, FX on Hulu’s Devs and the Cate Blanchett limited series Mrs. America. Also set are the new comedies Breeders and Dave; the returns of Better Things, What We Do in the Shadows and Cake; and The Most Dangerous Animal of All, the first of FX’s slate of docuseries. Season 11 of the toon spy spoof Archer arrives in May.

The network announced the dates Thursday during its presentation at the TCA Winter Press Tour in Pasadena.

Here is the full list of premieres, with network info and mini-descriptions:

MARCH

Breeders



The 10-episode new comedy series starring Martin Freeman, will premiere at 10 p.m. Monday, March 2, on FX and the next day on FX on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes, followed by a new episode each subsequent week.

Dave

The 10-episode new comedy series from Dave Burd, aka Lil Dicky, will premiere at 10 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, on FXX and the next day on FX on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes, followed by a new episode each subsequent week.

Devs



Nick Offerman and Sonoya Mizuno in ‘Devs’ FX

The eight-episode new limited series from Alex Garland will premiere its first two episodes on Thursday, March 5, on FX on Hulu, followed by a new episode each subsequent week on the service.

Better Things

The 10-episode fourth season of Pamela Adlon’s Emy-nominated comedy series will premiere at 10 p.m. Thursday, March 5 on FX and the next day on FX on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes, followed by a new episode each subsequent week.

Cake

The 10-episode second season of the half-hour weekly showcase will premiere at 10 p.m. Thursday, March 5 on FXX and the next day on FX on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes, followed by a new episode each subsequent week.

The Most Dangerous Animal of All

The first of FX’s slate of docuseries will premiere at 10 p.m. Friday, March 6 on FX and the next day on FX on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes, followed by the third and fourth episodes in the subsequent weeks.

APRIL

Mrs. America

The nine-episode limited series starring Cate Blanchett will premiere its first three episodes on Wednesday, April 15 on FX on Hulu, with new episodes airing each subsequent week on FX on Hulu.

What We Do in the Shadows

Kayvan Novak and Harvey Guillen in ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ FX

The 10-episode second season of the vampire mockumentary based on the 2014 movie bows at 10 p.m. Wednesday, April 15 on FX and the next day on FX on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes, followed by a new episode each subsequent week.

Fargo

The fourth installment of Noah Hawley’s Emmy-nominated anthology series — this time featuring Chris Rock, Jack Huston, Jason Schwartzman, Ben Winshaw, Uzo Aduba and Timothy Olyphant — will premiere at 10 p.m. Sunday, April 19 on FX and the next day on FX on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes, followed by a new episode each subsequent week.

MAY



Archer

The eight-episode, 11th season of the Emmy-winning animated series will premiere at 10 p.m. Wednesday, May 6 on FXX and the next day on FX on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes, followed by a new episode each subsequent week.