FX On Hulu Makes Official Introduction In Golden Globes Spot

“FX on Hulu” made its official introduction Sunday night in a spot during the Golden Globes live broadcast on NBC. FX unveiled a trailer toward the end of the awards shindig highlighting the shows that will begin streaming on Hulu, under the “FX on Hulu” banner.

As previously announced, the ERA-based Cate Blanchett-led miniseries Mrs. America, Alex Garland’s Devs, A Teacher and the Jeff Bridges-starring The Old Man are among the shows that will be featured on the Disney-controlled streamer. The Old Man, based on Thomas Perry’s novel about a retired CIA officer, is set to premiere in the fall of 2020.

As part of the new streaming deal, Hulu will now be the exclusive streaming home for more than 40 past and current FX series, and new episodes of most FX shows will be available to stream on Hulu immediately after they air.

“FX on Hulu” is set to launch in March.

You can watch the trailer below.