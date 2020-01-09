It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia looks like it could become the longest-running live-action comedy series after FX revealed it was in “active talks” for more seasons.

The comedy tied with ABC’s The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet for longest-running live-action comedy series by seasons with its 14th run.

FX Networks and FX Productions Chairman John Landgraf and FX Entertainment President Eric Schrier told Deadline that they are discussing with the core team of creator Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton and Charlie Day.

“We hope [it will continue], said Schrier. “We’re actively talking to them about more,” added Landgraf.

Landgraf previously told Deadline that he couldn’t believe that it still exists after 14 years. “If [Rob] wanted to make it 15th or 16th season, we would absolutely do it. The show is still good; it’s as good as it’s ever been.”

This comes 24 hours after McElhenney reassured fans that the launch of the first trailer for Apple TV+ comedy Mythic Quest, which is exec produced by McElhenney and Day, does not mean the end of the off-beat comedy. “Charlie Day and I would like to cut the death threats off by saying this will in no way affect Sunny. Sunny Always. Always Sunny,” he tweeted. “There’s room for both you animals.”

McElhenney, Howerton and Day executive produce and star in It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, which also stars Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito. The series, which now airs on FXX, is produced by FX Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment and RCG Entertainment. The fourteenth season, which ran from September to November, featured the gang dealing with Airbnb houseguests, a focus group for a screening of Thunder Gun 4: Maximum Cool and a suicidal man threatening to jump off Paddy’s Pub.