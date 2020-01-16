‘Fuzzy Head’: Alicia Witt, Rain Phoenix, Numa Perrier Join Surreal Thriller

Alicia Witt (88 Minutes), Rain Phoenix (Hitch), and Numa Perrier (Queen Sugar) have joined the cast of Fuzzy Head, filmmaker Wendy McColm’s sophomore feature effort and follow-up to her 2018 Slamdance Film Festival standout Bird Without Feathers.

McColm and Ethan Paisley are producing the surrealistic, female-driven indie thriller. Production gets underway in Los Angeles in two weeks. Rhianon Jones and Suzann Toni will executive produce. Sonja Tsypin is the director of photography on Fuzzy Head.

The McColm-penned script is based on her original story and centers on Maria (portrayed by McColm) who must sift through childhood memories and trauma to unlock the truth about her mother’s death. Witt portrays Maria’s mother while Perrier portrays Marian, Maria’s sister. Phoenix plays a character called The Whistler.

McColm’s acting credits include Mr. Right and Community but she made her feature directorial debut with Birds Without Feathers, which took home the Spirit of Slamdance Award in 2018 for its tale bringing together a depressed motivational speaker, an identity thief, a stand-up comic with stage fright, and an aspiring Instagram star.