Fulwell 73 To Make Documentary ‘Auschwitz Untold In Color’ For Britain’s More4

Fulwell 73, the production company co-owned by James Corden, is making a documentary for Britain’s More4 in which it will cast new light on Nazi atrocities at the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland.

Fulwell will for the first time colorize black and white footage from Auschwitz and couple it with revealing testimony from more than 15 Holocaust survivors for the two-part series.

Auschwitz Untold In Color is directed by BAFTA-winner David Shulman and will broadcast later this month as part of the commemorations for the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz on January 27, 1945.

Sheldon Lazarus is the development producer, while Fulwell 73 partner Leo Pearlman and Neil Grant are the executive producers. As well as airing on Channel 4’s More 4, the series will have a selected theatrical release.

Shulman said: “My ambition in making Auschwitz Untold was to have as much contemporary resonance as possible. The colorization of black and white archive is one aspect of making this history more accessible to a younger audience and giving greater humanity to the people seen in the footage.”