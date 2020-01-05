‘Frozen 2’ Crowned Highest-Grossing Animated Film Ever At Worldwide Box Office As It Skates Past Original

After becoming Disney’s 6th film of 2019 to cross the $1B threshold worldwide when it hit the milestone in mid-December, Frozen 2 has now capitalized on holiday play to become the biggest animated movie of all time globally. With an estimated $1.325B, the Chris Buck/Jennifer Lee-helmed sequel has iced the previous record holder, Frozen ($1.281B), as well as Incredibles 2 ($1.243B), to take over the crown. The current split on F2 is $449.9M domestic and $875.3M at the international box office. The top three animated titles ever on a worldwide basis are now all Disney Animation/Pixar releases.

This weekend, Frozen 2 added $42.4M from 55 material offshore markets and $11.3M from 3,175 domestic locations. There were great starts in the final markets of Brazil ($10.3M), Argentina ($1.9M) and Bolivia ($600K) with each posting the highest Disney Animation openings of all time. Brazil and Argentina set new January records, and Brazil also posted the 7th best industry launch weekend ever. The already-opened international markets dropped overall by just 32% from last session and Frozen 2 remained No. 1 across Scandinavia following last frame‘s record openings there.

Individual holds were strong during the post-New Year play with Russia up by 156% and Japan also up, by 4%. Elsewhere the drops were slight: Netherlands (-12%), Belgium (-17%), Chile (-20%), Czech Rep (-20%), UK (-24%), Austria (-24%), Switzerland (-24%), Germany (-26%), New Zealand (-26%), Spain (-27%), Mexico (-28%) and Australia (-32%).

The Top 5 offshore markets to date are China ($118.8M), Japan ($103.8M), Korea ($96.2M), the UK ($65M) and Germany ($55.1M). On the previous film, Japan was ultimately in the lead with a staggering $249M (and a No. 1 hold for 16 weeks); followed by Korea, the UK, Germany and China. Frozen 2 went out in a different release pattern to that of the original, which took 15 weeks to get to $1B, whereas the current movie did it in just four frames.

When Frozen 2 debuted in late November, it blew past projections, skating off with the best animated opening of all time internationally ($228.2M) and worldwide ($358.2M). Domestically, the pic snowballed to the top November bow for an animated pic ever.

Anticipation was clearly through the roof — the original Frozen opened to $67M in like-for-like overseas markets at current rates, so F2’s was a significantly bigger launch. That speaks to the brand that captured hearts last time around and built and built to become the highest-grossing animated movie ever worldwide, a title it held until this weekend.

Frozen 2 has double Golden Globe nominations tonight, in both the Animated Feature and Best Original Song categories. It will go up against stablemates Toy Story 4 and The Lion King in the animated race (although The Lion King officially falls under Disney’s Live Action umbrella) and against TLK in Original Song.