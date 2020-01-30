Frontieres Selects 11 Projects For Genre-Focused Financing & Packaging Event In Sweden

EXCLUSIVE: Frontieres, the industry initiative for genre film professionals, has named an 11-strong lineup for its 2020 Financing & Packaging Forum.

Frontieres runs three events throughout the year: the Forum, which this year will be held in Sweden in February, the Frontières Platform at the Marché du Film which is held during the Cannes festival in May, and finally the International Co-Production Market at Montreal’s Fantastia festival in July.

The year’s Forum relocates from Helsinki to Karlskrona, Sweden, and will run February 27-29. It is co-organized with The Carl International Film Festival and Nordic Factory, and marks the first collaboration between Frontieres, the Swedish Film Institute and Norwegian Film Institute, and a returning collaboration with the Nordisk Film & TV Fond.

This year’s slate features a majority of women directors as participants. Jen Handorf, whose credits as a producer include Alice Lowe’s Prevenge and Ben Parker’s The Chamber, is present with The Change, a feature that she will direct as well as produce. Other notable names include prolific Spanish filmmaker Adrián García Bogliano (Night Of The Wolf), who will attend with a remake of the 1968 Mexican feature Vagabundo en la Lluvia.

Trevor Anderson, whose 2019 short Docking played Sundance and TIFF, will participate with a feature version of that short. All in, there are projects from Sweden, Denmark, United Kingdom, Argentina, Peru, Mexico, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Greece, France and Canada.

A delegation of producers not attached to specific projects will also be present, including reps from Swedish outfits Fox in the Snow, Grand Slam Film, Stella Nova Film, B-Reel Films, BCD Film and Dansk Skalle.

“This was our most competitive selection process yet,” said Frontières executive director Lindsay Peters. “The sheer amount of innovation and creativity found in this line-up confirms that genre film is only going to continue to flourish.”

Frontieres Financing & Packaging Forum Lineup:

BEYOND THE WALL

DIRECTOR/WRITER:: Antonio Steve Tublén

PRODUCER: Alexander Brøndsted (PingPong Film)

PRODUCTION COUNTRIES: Sweden/Denmark/Ireland

THE BRAID (FLÄTAN)

DIRECTOR: Sanna Lenken

WRITER: Joen Heed Windahl

PRODUCERS: Annika Hellström & Erika Malmgren, (Cinenic Film) and Signe Leick Jensen & Morten Kaufmann (Toolbox Film)

PRODUCTION COUNTRIES: Sweden/Denmark

BRETHREN

DIRECTOR/WRITER: Terrance Odette

PRODUCERS: Jennifer Pun & Rosalie Chilelli (Edge Entertainment)

PRODUCTION COUNTRY: Canada

THE CHANGE

DIRECTOR: Jen Handorf

WRITER: Carina Rodney

PRODUCERS: Jen Handorf & Alex Bentley (Dark Matter Films)

PRODUCTION COUNTRY: United Kingdom

DESERT WITCH

DIRECTORS/WRITERS: Sam Marine and Michael Borowiec

PRODUCERS: Hugues Barbier, Justin Timms, Joe Yanick (Yellow Veil Pictures), Mike Peterson (775 Media Corp)

PRODUCTION COUNTRIES: USA/Canada

DOCKING

DIRECTOR: Trevor Anderson

WRITERS: Trevor Anderson, Fish Griwkowsky, Ron Pederson, Becky Johnson, Kayla Lorette

PRODUCER: Alyson Richards (Outside Line Studio)

PRODUCTION COUNTRY: Canada

DOGMAN (HOMBRE PERRO)

DIRECTOR: Tamae Garateguy

WRITER: Nicolas Britos

PRODUCERS: Silvia Rodriguez (TEDIGOQUE Productions), Melissa Cordero (LUNATICA Films)

PRODUCTION COUNTRIES: Argentina/Peru

DRIFTER IN THE RAIN

DIRECTOR: Adrián García Bogliano

WRITERS: Carlos Enrique Taboada, Adrián García Bogliano

PRODUCERS: Andrea Quiroz Hernández (Salto de Fe Films), Pablo Guisa Koestinger (Mórbido Films/Mantícora Distribución)

PRODUCTION COUNTRY: México

THE NIGHTSIREN (Svetlonoc)

DIRECTOR: Tereza Nvotova

WRITER: Barbora Namerova

PRODUCERS: Peter Badac (BFILM), Milos Lochman (moloko film)

PRODUCTION COUNTRIES: Slovakia/Czech Republic

A PRAYER FOR THE DYING

DIRECTOR/WRITER: Dara Van Dusen

PRODUCERS: Dyveke B. Graver (Oslo Pictures), Jamie Manning (Night Market Films Inc.)

PRODUCTION COUNTRIES: Norway/Canada

SHE LOVED BLOSSOMS MORE

DIRECTOR: Yannis VESLEMES

WRITERS: Yannis VESLEMES / Dimitris EMMANOUILIDIS

PRODUCERS: Fenia COSSOVITSA – BLONDE (Greece)

Christos V KONSTADAKOPOULOS – Faliro House (Greece)

Alexis PERRIN – Rumble Fish (France)

Ant Timpson – Timpson Films (New Zealand)

PRODUCTION COUNTRIES: Greece/ France