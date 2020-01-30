Frontieres Selects 11 Projects For Genre-Focused Financing & Packaging Event In Sweden

EXCLUSIVE: Frontieres, the industry initiative for genre film professionals, has named an 11-strong lineup for its 2020 Financing & Packaging Forum.
Frontieres runs three events throughout the year: the Forum, which this year will be held in Sweden in February, the Frontières Platform at the Marché du Film which is held during the Cannes festival in May, and finally the International Co-Production Market at Montreal’s Fantastia festival in July.
The year’s Forum relocates from Helsinki to Karlskrona, Sweden, and will run February 27-29. It is co-organized with The Carl International Film Festival and Nordic Factory, and marks the first collaboration between Frontieres, the Swedish Film Institute and Norwegian Film Institute, and a returning collaboration with the Nordisk Film & TV Fond.
This year’s slate features a majority of women directors as participants. Jen Handorf, whose credits as a producer include Alice Lowe’s Prevenge and Ben Parker’s The Chamber, is present with The Change, a feature that she will direct as well as produce. Other notable names include prolific Spanish filmmaker Adrián García Bogliano (Night Of The Wolf), who will attend with a remake of the 1968 Mexican feature Vagabundo en la Lluvia.
Trevor Anderson, whose 2019 short Docking played Sundance and TIFF, will participate with a feature version of that short. All in, there are projects from Sweden, Denmark, United Kingdom, Argentina, Peru, Mexico, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Greece, France and Canada.
A delegation of producers not attached to specific projects will also be present, including reps from Swedish outfits Fox in the Snow, Grand Slam Film, Stella Nova Film, B-Reel Films, BCD Film and Dansk Skalle.
“This was our most competitive selection process yet,” said Frontières executive director Lindsay Peters. “The sheer amount of innovation and creativity found in this line-up confirms that genre film is only going to continue to flourish.”
Frontieres Financing & Packaging Forum Lineup:
BEYOND THE WALL
DIRECTOR/WRITER:: Antonio Steve Tublén
PRODUCER: Alexander Brøndsted (PingPong Film)
PRODUCTION COUNTRIES: Sweden/Denmark/Ireland
THE BRAID (FLÄTAN)
DIRECTOR: Sanna Lenken
WRITER: Joen Heed Windahl
PRODUCERS: Annika Hellström & Erika Malmgren, (Cinenic Film) and Signe Leick Jensen & Morten Kaufmann (Toolbox Film)
PRODUCTION COUNTRIES: Sweden/Denmark
BRETHREN
DIRECTOR/WRITER: Terrance Odette
PRODUCERS: Jennifer Pun & Rosalie Chilelli (Edge Entertainment)
PRODUCTION COUNTRY: Canada
THE CHANGE
DIRECTOR: Jen Handorf
WRITER: Carina Rodney
PRODUCERS: Jen Handorf & Alex Bentley (Dark Matter Films)
PRODUCTION COUNTRY: United Kingdom
DESERT WITCH
DIRECTORS/WRITERS: Sam Marine and Michael Borowiec
PRODUCERS: Hugues Barbier, Justin Timms, Joe Yanick (Yellow Veil Pictures), Mike Peterson (775 Media Corp)
PRODUCTION COUNTRIES: USA/Canada
DOCKING
DIRECTOR: Trevor Anderson
WRITERS: Trevor Anderson, Fish Griwkowsky, Ron Pederson, Becky Johnson, Kayla Lorette
PRODUCER: Alyson Richards (Outside Line Studio)
PRODUCTION COUNTRY: Canada
DOGMAN (HOMBRE PERRO)
DIRECTOR: Tamae Garateguy
WRITER: Nicolas Britos
PRODUCERS: Silvia Rodriguez (TEDIGOQUE Productions), Melissa Cordero (LUNATICA Films)
PRODUCTION COUNTRIES: Argentina/Peru
DRIFTER IN THE RAIN
DIRECTOR: Adrián García Bogliano
WRITERS: Carlos Enrique Taboada, Adrián García Bogliano
PRODUCERS: Andrea Quiroz Hernández (Salto de Fe Films), Pablo Guisa Koestinger (Mórbido Films/Mantícora Distribución)
PRODUCTION COUNTRY: México
THE NIGHTSIREN (Svetlonoc)
DIRECTOR: Tereza Nvotova
WRITER: Barbora Namerova
PRODUCERS: Peter Badac (BFILM), Milos Lochman (moloko film)
PRODUCTION COUNTRIES: Slovakia/Czech Republic
A PRAYER FOR THE DYING
DIRECTOR/WRITER: Dara Van Dusen
PRODUCERS: Dyveke B. Graver (Oslo Pictures), Jamie Manning (Night Market Films Inc.)
PRODUCTION COUNTRIES: Norway/Canada
SHE LOVED BLOSSOMS MORE
DIRECTOR: Yannis VESLEMES
WRITERS: Yannis VESLEMES / Dimitris EMMANOUILIDIS
PRODUCERS: Fenia COSSOVITSA – BLONDE (Greece)
Christos V KONSTADAKOPOULOS – Faliro House (Greece)
Alexis PERRIN – Rumble Fish (France)
Ant Timpson – Timpson Films (New Zealand)
PRODUCTION COUNTRIES: Greece/ France
