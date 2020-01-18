Friday Ratings: WWE Friday Night SmackDown Gets The Big Belt

Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown was once again the champion of Friday night ratings, scoring a solid 0.8 for the 18-49 set in its two-hour slot and helping Fox to an overall network victory.

The main attraction was the return of Kane, while Daniel Bryan beat The Fiend by yanking out his dreadlocks. The main event saw Roman Reigns beat Robert Roode in a Table Match, which was intended to set the rules for the forthcoming Royal Rumble.

CBS had a night of reruns, as perennial contender Hawaii Five-0, along with Magnum P.I. and Blue Bloods, all repeated episodes.

At NBC, new show Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt For The Bone Collector came in at 0.4, down over last week’s premiere, with Dateline the night’s top newsmag in 25-54 and total viewers, but bumping to an 0.5, down two ticks from last week.

ABC saw American Housewife at an 0.5, down a tick from last week, with Fresh Off The Boat holding at 0.4 and 20/20 down a tenth at an 0.5

The CW had Charmed at 0.2 and Dynasty at 0.1 in their winter returns.