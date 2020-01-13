Fremantle Hires Latin America Head Of Scripted; BBC Studios Appoints Chief Marketing Officer – Global Briefs

Fremantle has named Manuel Martí to the newly-created position of Head of Scripted Development, Latin America. Based in Mexico City, Martí will will be responsible for developing Fremantle’s drama slate in the region, securing and delivering commissions and building Fremantle’s scripted business. He will report to Coty Cagliolo, Fremantle’s Head of Production, Latin America. Martí joins from Polka, one of Latin America’s leading scripted production companies, where he headed up development and international business. Before then, he spent eight years at Turner International working as its Latin America Original Production Director. Fremantle recently acquired a 25% stake in The Immigrant, the independent production company owned by Camila Jimenez-Villa and Silvana Aguirre and secured a partnership with unscripted Brazilian producer Mixer Films. It also holds a first-look deal with Oscar award-winning Fabula, with whom Fremantle co-produced La Jauria.

BBC Studios, the commercial production wing of the BBC, has named Nicki Sheard as Chief Marketing Officer. Sheard will oversee global marketing strategy for the company and its brands, and provide marketing leadership across all of BBC Studios. The company’s portfolio includes Doctor Who, Top Gear and Strictly Come Dancing/Dancing With The Stars. Sheard joins from skincare outfit Charlotte Tilbury Beauty. She was previously at the BBC in various roles, including as Head of Marketing for BBC News, and will take up her new role in March 2020.