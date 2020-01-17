During its turn at the winter TCA press tour Friday, Freeform said that the first season of its Party Of Five reboot will wrap with a 90-minute season finale, to air March 4.

Hailing from original series’ creators Chris Keyser and Amy Lippman, the immigration-themed update centers on the five Acosta children as they navigate daily life struggles to survive as a family unit after their parents are suddenly deported back to Mexico.

Today’s panel included Lippman, co-executive producer Gabriel Llanas, and cast memembers Brandon Larracuente, cast Emily Tosta, cast Niko Guardado, cast Elle Paris Legaspi.

For those who are fans of the original and watched the first three aired episodes of the new version can easily pick up on each character’s similar to the predecessor, which was intentional. “What’s the same is that we took the characters of the original and translated them to this. If you knew the original you’ll come to it and you’ll feel like ‘I kind of know who these kids are.’ We put them in a different situation. That said, there are easter eggs .” Lippman promised.

She teased that this season “all the kids have love interests and some of them will have echoes to the original.”

While Lippman did pull some elements from the original, she insisted she “didn’t reboot the show to give [fans] the exact same thing.”

“I’m as proud of this as I was of the other show. To me, it feels like it’s something that’s important,” said Lippman. “In many ways, this is a much better idea than the original because the thing is when you deal with the death of a parent, it’s less urgent every year you go passed that death. What we struggle to do with the [original] series, and I hope we did it successfully, that that ceased to be the unifying idea of the show. It was just a show about a family.”

She continued, “This show you have an opportunity to look at these kids as kids who are growing up and learning things about themselves but in an extraordinary situation. I wish it was more extraordinary.”

Party of Five airs Wednesdays on Freeform.