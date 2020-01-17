Freeform Launching Valentine’s Day Programming Block, Anchored By ‘The Thing About Harry’

Freeform said Friday that it is adding to its 25 Days of Christmas and 31 Nights of Halloween programming events with a Valentine’s Day-themed block, to be highlighted by its original film The Thing About Harry which premieres February 15 at 8 PM.

The programming block, “Love However the FF You Want,” will span eight nights and include a Valentine’s-themed episode of Good Trouble, which today was picked up for a third season, along with the network’s premieres of Deadpool, Pitch Perfect 2 and The Other Woman.

The Thing About Harry, directed, co-written and executive produced by Queer as Folk alum Peter Paige, is a romantic road-trip comedy that centers on a pair of high school enemies, uber-jock Harry (Niko Terho) and out-and-proud Sam (Jake Borelli), forced to share a car ride for a friend’s engagement party on Valentine’s Day. Things take a turn when Sam learns Harry has come out.

Stuck spending the night together in a roadside motel, they begin to develop a deep friendship—with neither admitting a potential romance may be brewing—leaving them wondering if one road trip could change the rest of their lives.

Karamo (Queer Eye) will play Paul, an overbearing and pretentious gay man. Baron (GLOW), will play Stasia, Sam’s edgy and opinionated best friend. Paige (Queer as Folk) returns to the screen as Casey, Sam’s warm-hearted roommate who always wants the best for him.

The film is executive produced by Paige (Good Trouble, The Fosters), Greg Gugliotta and F.J. Denny. Paige and Josh Senter are co-writers.

When the film was announced, Paige, Gugliotta and Denny said: “It’s been an honor to partner with Freeform in making great television with LGBTQ+ characters as leads. True equality can only be achieved when you see yourself reflected in the movies, music and stories that paint our culture.”

Today’s news was announced during Freeform’s day at the TCA winter press tour in Pasadena.