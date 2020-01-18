Freeform President Tom Ascheim has warned that if broadcasters don’t know what demographic that they are serving, they are “doomed to fade away”. This comes as he laid out his channel’s four-part strategy to attract millennial viewers.

The former Sesame Workshop exec, speaking at the Winter TCA press tour, said that millennials and generation Z viewers were the “biggest” and “most influential” audiences in the world. “They are voracious but exceedingly discerning consumers of content. They demand clarity and excellence and their exacting standards have helped us forge a dsintictive strategy to create a brand that’s built to last. This era of peak TV, frankly peak everything, if you don’t know who you’re serving or what you stand for, you’re doomed to just fade away,” he said.

Ascheim said the four-part for Disney-owned Freeform were taking a stand, pushing boundaries, epic stunts such as 31 Nights of Halloween, and streaming all of its content. On the latter, he said that two-thirds of Freeform streaming is done on Hulu. “It’s nice to have them in the family,” he said.

He added that Freeform was in “great shape” for the years ahead as part of Disney. “As the young adult brand for the ever more impressive Walt Disney Company, we have a clear lane and focused programming strategy.

Ascheim’s comment after a busy morning for the network; it renewed grown-ish for a fourth season and The Fosters’ spin-off Good Trouble for a third season, set a Valentine’s Day-themed block including original film The Thing About Harry and ordered Jessica Biel-produced thriller Last Summer to series.