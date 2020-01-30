Fred Silverman Dies: Legendary TV Executive & Producer Was 82

Fred Silverman, the legendary television producer and visionary executive behind such hit shows as All in the Family, Soap, and Hill Street Blues, and the first and only executive to creatively run CBS, ABC and NBC, died Thursday. Silverman passed away at his home in Pacific Palisades with his family by his side. He was 82.

Silverman’s uncanny ability not just to identify hit shows in the making but also to program them into memorable primetime nights led Time magazine to crown him “The Man with the Golden Gut.”

Born in New York, Silverman graduated from Syracuse University and then earned his Master’s degree from Ohio State University, where he wrote a thesis that examined ABC’s television programming. He started his career at WGN-TV in Chicago and WPIX in New York City. The young Silverman so impressed the top executives at CBS that, at the age of 25 he was appointed head of CBS daytime programming.

At CBS, Silverman was responsible for a new wave of highly popular shows, including The Mary Tyler Moore Show, M*A*S*H, The Waltons, Good Times, The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour, Kojak, Cannon, The Jeffersons, and the animated series Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! Additionally, he reintroduced game shows to the network’s daytime slate, including The Price is Right, which remains on air today.

After a successful run at CBS, he was named President of ABC Entertainment. He greenlit hit series including The Love Boat, Laverne & Shirley, Family, Donny & Marie, Three’s Company, Eight is Enough, The Bionic Woman, and Good Morning America. He reinvented the television miniseries with the highly rated Peabody and Emmy-award winning Roots. Under his watch, ABC quickly moved from third to first place in the network ratings wars.

In 1978, joined NBC as President. There he greenlit Hill Street Blues, supervised the launch of the miniseries Shōgun, and gave David Letterman his first series as a host. He scheduled series including The Facts of Life, Diff’rent Strokes, Gimme a Break!, and Real People, and he also was credited with revitalizing NBC’s news division.

After decades as a television executive, Silverman turned his attention to production. He moved to Los Angeles to begin his own production company, quickly producing multiple hits, including the revival of Perry Mason as a TV movie series, Matlock, Diagnosis: Murder, Jake and the Fatman, and In the Heat of the Night, which won the 1990 NAACP Image Award for Best Dramatic Series.

In 1995, Silverman received the Women in Film Lucy Award, which recognizes excellence and innovation in creative works that have enhanced the perception of women through the medium of television. The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences inducted him into its Hall of Fame in 1999.

Silverman loved television—as a medium and as a profession. At the age of 21, he applied for his first job in television stating: “That an employee in the industry should treat his job, not just as a means of earning a living, but as a challenge, always looking to better that which has been done in the past; most important of all, such an individual must have a sincere interest and love for the profession.”

Silverman is survived by his wife, Cathy, their two children Melissa and Billy, and his daughter-in-law, Anna. A private service will be held for immediate family and a celebration of his life will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in his name to the Motion Picture & Television Fund (https://mptf.com/tributegift/) for emergency medical assistance.