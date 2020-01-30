Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Oscar Presenters: Penélope Cruz, Shia LeBeouf, Sigourney Weaver, Steve Martin, Diane Keaton, James Corden & Others – Update

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Hollywood Remembers Legendary TV Executive Fred Silverman

Read the full story

Hollywood Remembers Fred Silverman: “I Am Grateful To Him Always,” Says Jimmy Kimmel

Fred Silverman in 1978 Shutterstock

Refresh for updates Hollywood today remembered Fred Silverman, the visionary TV executive, programmer and producer who headed all of the Big Three broadcast networks to achieve a fame that rivaled the stars of his many shows.

“Fred gave me my first ‘shot’ in TV,” tweeted Jimmy Kimmel, who was hired by Silverman to write and host an ultimately unaired game show called Pop Quiz. “He saw something that even I didn’t. He was a great character, very kind to me and I am grateful to him always.”

See all tweets below.

CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl, in a statement, called Silverman a “titan of the media industry.”

“Fred Silverman was a titan of the media industry and an influence on so many,” said Kahl. “His impact on television was incalculable. All of us at CBS salute his tremendous talent and cultural influence at our network, and throughout broadcast television. We offer our deepest sympathies to his family.”

Silverman, the executive or producer behind some of the most iconic series of the 1970s – All in the Family, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Maude, The Bob Newhart Show and The Waltons, for starters – died Thursday at the age of 82.

Portlandia exec producer Dan Pasternack also gives credit to Silverman for his first break. Many thanks, much love and farewell, boss,” writes Pasternack.

Deadline will post additional tributes as they come in. Check back to this page…

 

 

 

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad