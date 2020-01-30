Hollywood Remembers Fred Silverman: “I Am Grateful To Him Always,” Says Jimmy Kimmel

Refresh for updates Hollywood today remembered Fred Silverman, the visionary TV executive, programmer and producer who headed all of the Big Three broadcast networks to achieve a fame that rivaled the stars of his many shows.

“Fred gave me my first ‘shot’ in TV,” tweeted Jimmy Kimmel, who was hired by Silverman to write and host an ultimately unaired game show called Pop Quiz. “He saw something that even I didn’t. He was a great character, very kind to me and I am grateful to him always.”

CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl, in a statement, called Silverman a “titan of the media industry.”

“Fred Silverman was a titan of the media industry and an influence on so many,” said Kahl. “His impact on television was incalculable. All of us at CBS salute his tremendous talent and cultural influence at our network, and throughout broadcast television. We offer our deepest sympathies to his family.”

Silverman, the executive or producer behind some of the most iconic series of the 1970s – All in the Family, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Maude, The Bob Newhart Show and The Waltons, for starters – died Thursday at the age of 82.

Portlandia exec producer Dan Pasternack also gives credit to Silverman for his first break. Many thanks, much love and farewell, boss,” writes Pasternack.

