Frank Spotnitz’s Big Light Productions Hires Third Writing Apprentice

EXCLUSIVE: Frank Spotnitz’s Big Light Productions has continued its writing apprenticeship scheme into its third year, providing a two-month paid placement for Macedonian writer and director Eleonora Veninova.

Veninova will go to work in Big Light’s London office, observing its writers’ room and working alongside Spotnitz and creative director Emily Feller. Big Light is currently in production on Sony-distributed drama Leonardo, which stars Aidan Turner and Freddie Highmore.

Veninova completed the Berlin-based Serial Eyes postgraduate television training program, on which Spotnitz has been tutoring since 2013. She co-created Macedonian TV show Prespav, while her short film The Sign premiered in the Director’s Fortnight program at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. Veninova has also worked as a journalist for the BBC World Service in Macedonia.

Spotnitz said: “This is now the third year that we have invited a graduate of the Serial Eyes program to shadow us here in London, and we’re delighted to have Eleonora join us. She is a very gifted writer and I hope that she will benefit from exposure to British television culture and the work ethic that drives us all at Big Light.”

Ruddy-Wiliams Kabuiku and Barbara Kronenberg are the previous Big Light apprentices.