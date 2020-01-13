Fox Soul, A New Streaming Service, Targets African-American Viewers

Fox Television Stations is rolling out Fox Soul, a live, ad-supported streaming channel aimed at African-American viewers.

In an announcement, the Fox Corp. division said the new outlet’s programs will “aim to celebrate black culture and highlight the real topics that affect the everyday lives of the African-American community through frank and insightful dialogue with local and national influencers.”

James DuBose, head of programming for Fox Soul, said, “We are proud to debut this African American focused channel, created by and for the members of the black community. We intend to inform, inspire, and empower our viewers by meeting their needs for authentic conversations on topics relevant to our lives.”

Related Story CW Seed Acquires 14 BBC Studios Shows In Non-Exclusive Streaming Pact

Tammi Mac, host of The Tammi Mac Late Show, added, “Fox Soul slaps down misnomers about our people and celebrates our culture and our excellence. I could not have asked for a better platform to speak greatness about and into my community. I’m confident our content will live up to its purpose and tagline, ‘Our Voice, Our Truth.’”

The streaming lineup combines originals with locally produced Fox TV shows. Titles include On the 7 with Dr. Sean, The Mike and Donny Show, The Tammi Mac Late Show, Out Loud with Claudia Jordan, Fit and Fab with Elise Neal, and One on One with Keyshia Cole. Locally produced Fox TV shows include Later with Leon, The Q, Dish Nation, The Isiah Factor: Uncensored and Street Soldiers with Lisa Evers.

Original programming will be available weeknights from 6PM PT through 10PM PT, followed by two hours of Fox TV’s locally produced programming.

Fox Soul is available via apps for iPhone, Android, Apple TV, FireTV or on the web at foxsoul.tv.

Streaming has posed a threat in recent years to the well-established syndication and local TV businesses, especially as cord-cutting continues to increase. Audiences that once flocked to over-the-air syndicated titles have migrated to streaming outlets, which have offered a widening array of programming as they cast a wide net for subscribers.

One ingredient in Fox Soul that the company sees as an advantage is interactivity. “Audience participation,” the official announcement said, “is central to ​the mission​of the channel.” Fox Soul invites viewers to call the shows directly and interact with hosts, either through the main streaming app or via social media.

The following original programs will stream on Fox Soul (show descriptions provided by Fox):

On the 7 with Dr. Sean — Hosted by spiritual leader Dr. Sean McMillan, this program tackles the daily hot topics that concern the black community through the lens of unwavering faith and insight.

The Mike and Donny Show — Hosted by Mike Hill and Donny Harrell, this talk show presents frank conversations about the issues that black men and women face today.

The Tammi Mac Late Show — Hosted by radio personality Tammi Mac, this show is a celebration of black culture through music, performance, and the spoken word with meaningful conversation.

Out Loud with Claudia Jordan — Hosted by Claudia Jordan, this talk show provides the perspective of a black woman on issues surrounding dating, beauty, and relationships.

Fit and Fab with Elise Neal — Hosted by Elise Neal, this is a weekly show concentrating on fitness, health, and nutrition.

One on One with Keyshia Cole — Hosted by singer, songwriter, actress, producer, and television personality Keyshia Cole, this talk show features in-depth interviews with notable celebrities and entertainers and covers issues facing the black audience.