Fox Searchlight & Celluloid Dreams Pact For International Rights On Benh Zeitlin’s ‘Wendy’

Ahead of the film’s premiere at Sundance, Fox Searchlight and French sales outfit Celluloid Dreams have partnered on international rights to Wendy, the hotly-anticipated first directing joint for Benh Zeitlin since his 2012 debut Beasts Of The Southern Wild.

The pic is dated for a U.S. release on February 28 via Searchlight. Celluloid Dreams has now taken on the rest of the world, excluding South America, Italy, South Africa, German-speaking territories, Poland, China, Hong Kong, and Airlines – Fox retains those rights.

Celluloid Dreams will begin selling territories at Sundance.

The news follows Disney’s acquisition of Fox last year. Searchlight continues to operate as its own entity, now owned by Disney, but its films have been added to a packed Disney slate.

Wendy stars newcomer Devin France as Wendy. It tells a reimagining of the classic Peter Pan story. Lost on a mysterious island where ageing and time have come unglued, Wendy must fight to save her family, her freedom, and the joyous spirit of youth from the deadly peril of growing up.

Producers are Becky Glupczynski, Dan Janvey, Paul Mezey and Josh Penn.

“We are looking forward to working closely with Hengameh Panahi and Charlotte Mickie on the international distribution plans for Benh Zeitlin’s incredible second film,” said Searchlight International President, Rebecca Kearey.

Mickie, who previously handled sales on Zeitlin’s first film Beasts Of The Southern Wild, adds: “Selling international rights to Beasts Of The Southern Wild. was an unforgettable experience. Hengameh and I are beyond thrilled to be reunited and working with Benh, Dan, Paul and Josh all over again. Benh’s film is a true arthouse gem.”

“We so enjoyed working with Hengameh and Charlotte in the past and we are excited to collaborate with Celluloid Dreams and Fox Searchlight Pictures on unveiling Benh’s vision to audiences all over the world,” said Paul Mezey.

Watch the film’s trailer here.