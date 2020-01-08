Fox Reality Chief Rob Wade On Future Of ‘So You Think You Can Dance’, ‘Mental Samurai’ & ‘First Responders Live’ As He Crosses Fingers For ‘Flirty Dancing’

Fox is weighing the future of its non-scripted schedule as series including So You Think You Can Dance, Mental Samurai and First Responders Live remain on the bubble.

The network is still plotting its summer schedule, and president of Alternative and Specials Rob Wade is confident that the “right shows will come back.”

So You Think You Can Dance, which is hosted by Brit Cat Deeley, aired its 16th season in June 2019. Wade said the future of the evergreen format has not been impacted by the order for The Masked Singer spinoff The Masked Dancer or Flirty Dancing.

“The Masked Singer and Dancer feel like very different shows to the classic singing and dancing shows so there’s enough room in the schedule. Look at how many police dramas and medical there are. There are certain genres like singing, dancing and cooking where you can have lots of different types of formats,” he told Deadline on Tuesday at TCA.

Elsewhere, Wade is still to make decisions on second seasons of the Dick Wolf-produced reality rescue format First Responders Live, the Rob Lowe-fronted Mental Samurai and the Dax Shepard-fronted Spin the Wheel.

First Responders Live, hosted by journalist Josh Elliott, is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Red Arrow Studios’ 44 Blue Productions and follows firefighters, police officers, EMS technicians and first responders, who put their own lives on the line as they race into danger to save others.

Mental Samurai is an “obstacle course for the mind” that sees contestants answering questions from within the movable capsule. Created by Arthur Smith and Mike Darnell, it is produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television, A. Smith & Co and Apploff Entertainment.

Spin the Wheel is a trivia gameshow that was created by Justin Timberlake and Andrew Glassman. It is produced by Glassman Media, LBI Entertainment and Tennman Entertainment.

Elsewhere, Wade talked up the positivity of Flirty Dancing. The show, based on a Channel 4 format out of the UK, is hosted by Jenna Dewan. The dating and dancing format follows complete strangers who are each taught half of a dance routine, then meet for the first time on a blind date, where they will then dance together without saying a word. It launched December 29 before taking over The Masked Singer‘s Wednesday 8 PM anchor slot during that show’s hiatus.

Wade told Deadline, “The first number was great, the second number went down. It was on January 1 so we need to see where it’s going to settle. I have never done a show ever that has had so much positive press on it. It looks like no other show on television. I obviously want the numbers to be better, but I believe in the show, I’ve made a commitment to myself to try and bring new ideas. We have an opportunity in unscripted, I don’t want to play it too safe.”