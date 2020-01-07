As part of its continued push into animation, Fox has ordered a stop-motion holiday special from Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, the Emmy-winning studio founded by Seth Green, John Harvatine IV, Matthew Senreich and Eric Towner. The special was announced today during Fox’s presentation at the TCA Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, CA.

Written by Emmy winner Tom Root (Robot Chicken), what is described as the “irreverent” special will premiere next winter on Fox, as part of its “Not So Silent Nights” holiday-themed programming.

Per the official logline, the “visceral, action-packed hour of holiday insanity will feature classic holiday icons, including Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny, who come together with brand-new minor mascots from Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Thanksgiving and even Daylight Savings Day.’

“I truly love this project and we couldn’t ask for a better partner than Fox, since they’ve consistently been a leader in high-quality, provocative and subversive entertainment,” noted Green. “We are very excited to make what we intend to be both a nostalgic and modern holiday classic.”

The special will be co-produced by Stoopid Buddy Stoodios and Fox Entertainment. Harvatine directs and executive produces with Green, Root, Senreich and Towner.

“Fox has a long and valued history with Seth as an actor, due largely to his fantastic voice work as ‘Chris Griffin’ on Family Guy. But Seth and his partners at Stoopid Buddy have created best-in-class stop-motion animation as well, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to grow this relationship,” said Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, Fox Entertainment. “It also builds on our commitment to create holiday programming, and with Seth’s innate understanding of our company’s irreverent brand, we’re looking forward to a seasonal special that, simply put, could only air on Fox.”

“As kids, we looked forward to holiday programming all year,” added Root. “Our goal is to give grown-ups like us – fans of Fox animated shows with sick senses of humor – a holiday program worth watching after the kids are in bed.”

Stoopid Buddy Stoodios is behind TV’s longest-running stop-motion show Robot Chicken, as well as Emmy-nominated SuperMansion, with Bryan Cranston. The company is currently in production on Crossing Swords, which is set to premiere as part of the Hulu Originals slate in 2020.