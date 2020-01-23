Fox Orders Drama Pilot ‘The Cleaning Lady’ Based On Argentine Series

Fox has given its first drama greenlight this cycle, handing a pilot order to The Cleaning Lady, based on the Argentinian series, from The 100 writer Miranda Kwok, Stargirl EP Melissa Carter, Shay Mitchell’s Amore & Vita Productions and Warner Bros. Television. The pilot is a co-pro between Warner Bros. TV and Fox Entertainment.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Fox

Written by Kwok, The Cleaning Lady is a one-hour darkly aspirational character drama about a whip-smart doctor who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son. But when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, she becomes a cleaning lady for the mob and starts playing the game by her own rules.

Courtesy of Miranda Kwok/Melissa Carter/Shay Mitchell

Kwok executive produces with Mitchell and Carter.

The Cleaning Lady is based on Argentinian format La Chica Que Limpia, which aired in 2017 on digital platform Cine.ar Play. It was produced by Jaque Content, formerly known as Germina Films, exec produced by Paolo Suarez, written by Irene Gissara and Lucas Combina with the latter directing.

As Deadline exclusively reported, the project received a script commitment by Fox in October.

Kwok is currently a supervising producer on sci-fi drama The 100, which is heading into its seventh and final season on The CW. She previously wrote on Starz’s Spartacus: Blood and Sand and has developed international martial arts series Empire of the Dragons and adapted Finnish drama Nymphs.

2020 Fox Pilots & Series Orders

Courtesy of Fox

Warner Bros. Television acquired the La Chica Que Limpia format for Pretty Little Liars actress Mitchell’s production company Amore & Vita Productions as part of her exclusive multi-year pod deal with the studio. Mitchell stars opposite Kat Dennings and Brenda Song in Hulu comedy series Dollface and recently starred in Warner Horizon’s psychological thriller drama You.

Carter is currently exec producing WBTV series Stargirl for DC Universe and was previously exec producer on Freeform/WHSTV drama series Famous in Love as well as executive producer/co-showrunner alongside creator Ava DuVernay and EP Oprah Winfrey on Season 1 of OWN’s WHSTV drama Queen Sugar.

Deadline’s Peter White contributed to this report.