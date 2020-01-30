‘This Country’ Comedy From Jenny Bicks & Paul Feig Inspired By BBC Series Gets Fox Pilot Order

Fox has given its first comedy greenlight this cycle, handing a pilot order to This Country, based on the BBC series, from Sex and the City writer and producer Jenny Bicks and Bridesmaids director Paul Feig. The pilot is a co-production between Lionsgate, Fox Entertainment, BBC Studios and Feigco Entertainment.

Written by Bicks, This Country is a half-hour mockumentary inspired by the BBC Three scripted format, originally created by Daisy May Cooper and Charlie Cooper. The show follows the daily lives of cousins Kelly and Shrub Mallet, who are trailed by a documentary crew who go to a small town to study young adults and their current concerns in an idiosyncratic surrounding. The show follows the pair as they pursue their dreams, confront challenges and fight each other for frozen pizza.

Bicks who wrote The Big C and The Greatest Showman, will exec produce the single-camera comedy through her Perkins Street Productions banner, while Bridesmaids and A Simple Favor director Feig will exec produce and direct. Daisy May Cooper and Charlie Cooper also exec produce alongside Angie Stephenson, while Feigco Entertainment’s Dan Magnante is co-exec producer with Cathy Mason and Rachel Mason producing. The project comes out of Bicks’ and Feig’s overall deals with Lionsgate Television.

It is Fox’s latest pilot order and straight-to-series order based on a British format. Earlier this week, the network handed a pilot order to The Big Leap, a ballet-themed hourlong comedy-drama inspired by Channel 4’s UK reality series Big Ballet, from The Passage writer/executive producer Liz Heldens and producer Sue Naegle. It has also handed a straight-to-series order to live-action comedy, Carla, based on hit BBC comedy Miranda, starring Mayim Bialik and exec produced by her Big Bang Theory colleague Jim Parsons.

Fox’s first drama pilot order was also for an international format; last week it handed a pilot order to The Cleaning Lady, based on the Argentinian series, from The 100 writer Miranda Kwok, Stargirl EP Melissa Carter, Shay Mitchell’s Amore & Vita Productions and Warner Bros. Television. The pilot is a co-pro between Warner Bros. TV and Fox Entertainment.

The pilot order comes as the BBC is preparing to launch the third and final season of the British original on February 17. The BAFTA-winning UK version, which airs on youth-skewing network BBC Three, launched in 2017, it is written by and stars Daisy May Cooper and Charlie Cooper, who play Kerry and Lee “Kurtan” Mucklowe, two youngsters living in rural England in the Cotswolds.