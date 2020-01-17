Fox News Channel Signs Shannon Bream To New Deal

Shannon Bream, anchor of Fox News @ Night, has signed a new multiyear deal with the network and will continue to serve as chief legal correspondent.

Bream is the lead reporter on breaking stories out of the Supreme Court, and in September anchored a one-hour special in which Neil Gorsuch sat for his first televised interview since joining the bench. She also has interviewed figures such as Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. The terms of her new deal were not disclosed.

Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News Media, and Jay Wallace, president and executive editor, said in a statement that Bream’s “extensive knowledge of Washington politics and the intricacies of the Supreme Court have led to the ongoing success of Fox News @ Night and we are looking forward to further utilizing her expertise throughout 2020 and beyond.”

Bream also hosts the Fox News Podcast Network series Livin’ the Bream, and was the author last year of Finding the Bright Side, The Art of Chasing What Matters.

Bream joined Fox News in 2007.