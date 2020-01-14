Fox News Channel Promotes Chad Pergram To Congressional Correspondent

Chad Pergram is being promoted to congressional correspondent at Fox News Channel, and will provide live reports from Capitol Hill across all of the news channel’s platforms.

Pergram has been senior Capitol Hill producer, and a visible presence in the channel’s coverage of impeachment proceedings, including explaining procedure and providing analysis, as well as a host of other major breaking stories over the past decade.

Pergram has covered just about every other major event in Congress in his tenure at Fox News, including the Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings, passage of the Affordable Care Act and the 2018-19 government shutdown. In 2017, he led Fox News’ breaking news coverage of a gunman who opened fire at a congressional baseball practice, critically wounding Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA). The shooting took place just blocks away from Pergram’s home.

Pergram joined Fox News in September, 2007. Before that, he was a reporter for Capitol News Connection and produced and anchored newscasts for NPR in Washington. He also served as a Senate producer for C-SPAN.

Bryan Boughton, senior vice president and Washington bureau chief for Fox News, said in a statement, “Chad’s enterprise reporting skills and deep sources throughout the halls of Congress have made him a tremendous asset to our news division. As we enter another election year, we look forward to his continued contributions, delivering key insights during this critical time on Capitol Hill.”