Fox Developing Gordon Ramsay-Produced Chef Comedy From ‘Uncle Buck’ Creators & SideCar

Fox has put in development a single-camera Gordon Ramsay-inspired chef comedy from Steven Cragg and Brian Bradley, creators of the 2016 Uncle Buck series reboot, Ramsay and his Studio Ramsay and SideCar Content Accelerator, headed by Gail Berman. The project is a co-production between SideCar and Fox Entertainment.

Written by Cragg and Bradley, in the Untitled Steven Cragg/Brian Bradley/Gordon Ramsay comedy, after a huge blow up with her perfectionist, demanding, Gordon Ramsay-like mentor, young chef, Lena, decides to strike out on her own. Thinking there’s got to be a better way to run a kitchen, she opens her own restaurant. But after a twist of fate throws them back together, she finds herself stuck with her opinionated, foul mouthed former boss, not only in her kitchen, but in her personal life too.

Cragg and Bradley executive produce with Ramsay via Studio Ramsay and Gail Berman for Sidecar. There are no plans for Ramsay to act in the series.

The comedy reunites Gordon and Berman who was Fox Entertainment President when the network teamed up with the British Chef for his first US reality series, Hell’s Kitchen.

The comedy stems from a commitment Emmy-nominated Ramsay, who has four primetime shows on Fox, has at the network. SideCar was brought in as a creative partner, generating the idea foe the series.

Gordon is the host and executive producer of Hell’s Kitchen, MasterChef, MasterChef Junior, and Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back, in addition to yearly MasterChef Celebrity Showdown specials. Ramsay also executive produced Bravo’s Best New Restaurant and Food Network’s competition series Food Court Wars. In the UK, he’s produced Gordon Ramsay Behind Bars and Gordon’s Great Escape for Channel 4, among others.

Studio Ramsay is behind the top-rated Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back, which is heading into its third season. Studio Ramsay also produces Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, which has been picked up for a second season on National Geographic Channel. In the UK, Studio Ramsay produces the BAFTA-nominated Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip for ITV, which is in production on its second season as well. The Studio is also behind the Channel 4 Series Born Famous, which was released this summer.

Bradley and Cragg created and executive produced the latest Uncle Buck incarnation, which aired for one season on ABC The duo, who got their start in late-night as writers on MadTV and Saturday Night Live, also served as consulting producers on ABC’s Happy Endings and Scrubs.