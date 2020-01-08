Fox Developing Korean Mystery Music Game Show ‘I Can See Your Voice’ As Network Eyes Bigger Entertainment Bets

Fox is developing an adaptation of Korean mystery game show I Can See Your Voice as reality chief Rob Wade eyes bigger, broader formats.

The network has piloted a U.S. adaptation of the show, which hails from Korea’s CJ ENM, the company behind NBC’s Better Late Than Never. It was fronted by Ken Jeong and comes on the back of The Masked Singer, also based on a Korean original.

I Can See Your Voice, which was created by Lee Seon-young, sees a pop star try and guess the skilled vocalists from the tone-deaf singers without hearing them sing. With the help of a “tone-deaf detective team,” they must eliminate one or two singers in each round before performing on the “Stage of Truth” with the star. If the final singer can hold a tune, they will receive a special reward, but if the final mystery singer is tone-deaf, they will receive a cash prize.

Fox is in early development on the project and Wade, President of Alternative and Specials, said Tuesday at TCA he was “really excited” about the show.

It is one of a number of out-of-the-box ideas being developed by Fox. Wade has been working with British producer Studio One, run by former ITV content chief Claudia Rosencratz and Adrian Woolfe, on a show called Dancing with Horses, an equine competition format that is described as Dancing on Ice with horses.

Elsewhere, Wade said that Fox was also looking at a new project from Gordon Ramsay. The British celebrity chef, whose 24 Hours To Hell and Back returns for a third season tonight on Fox, piloted a show with the working title of Step Up To the Plate for the BBC that Fox was now looking at. The show, which has been described as Shark Tank-meets-Million Pound Menu, sees Ramsay mentor the “next food superstar.”

“There’s always room for Gordon’s shows. He’s proved that his shows work on Fox and he’s had a lot of success here and he’s now built up his team in the U.S. and UK so we are getting pitched by them,” Wade said.

Wade added that he wants ideas that have the potential to feel “big.” “What broadcast is missing at the moment is bigger, broader shows, and I want to find that,” he told Deadline.