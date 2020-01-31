Fox Channels Removed At Roku Channel Store, Blocking Service Fans From Super Bowl

In an ill-timed carriage dispute, Roku’s contract with Fox expires tomorrow, Jan. 31. Unable to reach a new agreement, the Fox channels were removed from the Roku Channel Store, a big blow as that network is the broadcast outlet for Sunday’s Super Bowl LIV.

Roku was forced to tell fans to head to rivals if they cared to watch.

“Our distribution contract with FOX Corp is set to expire on Jan. 31 so FOX channels were removed from the Roku Channel Store,” the company tweeted in response to an inquiry. “You can view FOX programming ,including the big game, through Fubo, Sling, Hulu Live, YouTube TV and other ways. Many of these services offer a free trial.”

The blackout by Roku ends a string of good fortune that saw its stock rise strongly last year for the first three quarters. However, increasing competition in the streaming space saw an end-of-year pullback.