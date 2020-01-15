Former Pure Flix Execs Launch Cloudburst Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Steve Fedyski and Ken Rather, former COO and Chief Distribution Officer, respectively, at faith-based Pure Flix Entertainment, have formed Cloudburst Entertainment. The new, privately financed production and distribution company will focus on producing and releasing films that provide wholesome entertainment and capture the imagination to transform and inspire mainstream audiences around the world.

Currently in negotiations with filmmakers, Cloudburst’s plan is to distribute 2-3 films theatrically in 2020 with an increase to 5-6 films per year thereafter.

“We’re excited to bring transformational films to the market that not only entertain but also infuse hope into the audiences who experience them. We are passionate about bringing authentic stories that are powerful, uplifting, and catalysts for positive change,” said Fedyski.

“As we examine the theatrical marketplace today, we see a huge opportunity to provide full-service production distribution services to filmmakers who want to tell great stories that are commercially viable and appeal to mainstream audiences which are neither several hundred million dollars superhero movies nor small niche art films” added Rather, who also previously served an executive of Regal Entertainment.