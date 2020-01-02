Former HBO Topper Richard Plepler Closes 5-Year Exclusive Deal At Apple TV+

It’s official: former HBO chairman and CEO Richard Plepler has closed an exclusive deal with Apple TV+ for his newly launched Eden Productions. Under the five-year pact, he will develop and produce original series, feature films and documentaries for Apple through Eden.

Plepler, who exited HBO at the end of February after three decades, had been exploring opportunities for several months before engaging in serious conversations with Apple last fall. He reportedly had not been interested in returning to the trenches as an executive and focused on pursuing opportunity as a producer, launching a company with financial backers.

The New York-based Eden is described as a “boutique production company focused on a few select programs”.

Plepler was brought into the fold by Apple TV+ heads Jamie Erlicht & Zack Van Amburg who previously ran Sony Pictures TV.

“I’m excited to work with Zack, Jamie and the standout team at Apple who have been deeply supportive of my vision for Eden from day one. The shows that Zack and Jamie produced, The Crown and Breaking Bad, are among those I most admired. Apple is one of the most creative companies in the world, and the perfect home for my new production company and next chapter.”

Plepler, known for his showmanship, creative instincts and willingness to take risks, had been a key driving force behind HBO’s success over the past couple of decades. He was elevated to HBO CEO in 2012. Before that he was co-president.

Apple has broad production deals/content partnerships with A24, Imagine Documentaries, Sesame Workshop, Peanuts parent Wildbrain and Oprah Winfrey. The company has overall deals with Alfonso Cuaron, Jason Katims, Justin Lin, Kerry Ehrin and Monica Beletsky.