Former Disney Channel Actor On ‘Andi Mack’ Jailed For Probation Violation

Stoney Westmoreland, who played the grandfather on the Disney Channel’s Andi Mack before being arrested on federal charges of enticing a 13-year-old boy for sex, will spend the weekend in jail for violating terms of his probation.

“I hope you use this time to understand this is a serious situation that you’re in,” Magistrate Judge Cecilia Romero told Westmoreland. He was taken into custody Friday in Salt Lake City.

Westmoreland, 49, violated two terms of his supervised release. Pretrial officers claiimed they could not access his roommate’s room in their Los Angeles home in October and November. He also missed a September deadline to turn over his digital media.

“The court finds his behavior has implicated safety to the community, because we’re not able to get into that room,” she said. His failure on the digital media showed a “lackadaisicalness” on complying with terms of his parole.

Westmoreland was released from jail in February following his arrest on one count of coercion and enticement. He tried to meet with a 13-year-old boy and take him to a hotel. The “boy” turned out to be an undercover officer. Disney fired him from role on Andi Mack immediately after his arrest last December.

His film credits include Godzilla and Matchstick Men.

Westmoreland is scheduled to be released from jail Sunday morning. His trial is set to begin March 30.