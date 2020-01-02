‘Flirty Dancing’ Ratings Drop In Time-Slot Debut; ‘Almost Family’ Takes Hit In Return

Fox’s dancing dating show Flirty Dancing aired its second episode Wednesday following its solid sneak-peek premiere, and it came stumbling with two left feet. The reality series hosted by Jenna Dewan dipped six tenths from its possibly NFL-inflated Sunday night debut with a 0.4 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 1.81 million viewers in its time-slot premiere.

Fox was the only network offering originals on New Year’s Day in primetime. Following Flirty Dancing was Almost Family (0.3, 1.07M), with the freshman drama starring Brittany Snow dipping three-tenths from its previous fresh episode December 11. Its return matches a season low.

The series continues to move ahead through January, which roughly corresponds to a 13-episode run, matching its initial order.

Repeats flooded the new year across the other broadcast networks, with the The Goldbergs topping the evening at ABC. NBC, for example, repeated its Chicago crossover episodes, and CBS went with back-to-back-to-back episodes of Evil.