EXCLUSIVE: Comedy Central Latin America and All3Media International have signed a distribution deal for Fleabag, with a 2020 premiere date to be determined.

The award-winning show is produced by Two Brothers Pictures for BBC Three and Amazon Prime in association with DryWrite Productions and all3media international.

The deal, revealed on the final day of NATPE in Miami, is the latest with the international broadcaster, after acquisitions in Japan (Wowow), Australia (ABC) and New Zealand (Sky New Zealand).

“Comedy Central Latin America is always looking to offer the best comedy content out there, and Fleabag is unique on its own,” said Tiago Worcman, SVP and Brand Manager for Music & Entertainment Brands at ViacomCBS Networks Americas. “We are thrilled to be welcoming this show to our programming roster and further reinforce our position as one of the best comedy destinations in the region.”

Janel Downing, VP of Sales for Latin America at at all3media international, added, “We’re very pleased to add another key deal for Fleabag to its global success story, straight after its two honors at the Golden Globes earlier this month and its incredible six wins at the Primetime Emmys. As poignant as it is funny, Fleabag is one of the most talked-about and in-demand television series of recent years, and we know it will prove as popular with Comedy Central viewers in Latin America as it has with audiences around the world.”

Comedy Central Latin America is also set to premiere in 2020 the second season of Se Rentan Cuartos, the network’s first original Mexican sitcom, which was the highest-rated premiere in 2019 in Mexico.