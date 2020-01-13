Pop TV has set 10 p.m. Friday, March 13, for the Season 2 return of dark comedy Flack, starring Anna Paquin. The premiere date was announced Monday during the network’s presentation at TCA.

The six-episode second season also features new cast members Sam Neill, Daniel Dae Kim and guest star Martha Plimpton. Executive Producer Stephen Moyer will direct two of the season’s episodes. The entire second season will be available on app Pop Now and via cable and SVPD after the first episode airs on the network.

Season 2 picks up with Robyn (Paquin) putting her life back together after her myriad of addictions got the better of her at the end of season one. Focusing on rebuilding her relationship with her sister and keeping her clients out of the headlines, she must also face a new and unexpected revelation head-on. Meanwhile, her boss Caroline (Sophie Okonedo) is surprised to see her ex (Neill) return, while Eve (Lydia Wilson) is tasked with keeping new client Gabriel Cole (Kim) satisfied, and Melody (Rebecca Benson) is adjusting to a new life after leaving the firm. Plimpton will appear in an episode as Robyn’s late mother.

Genevieve Angelson (Titans, Good Girls Revolt) also returns as Robyn’s sister Ruth, alongside Rufus Jones (Home) and Arinze Kene. Other season two guest stars will include Jane Horrocks, Giles Terera and Amanda Abbington, reprising her role as Alexa.

“Flack is at once gritty, in your face and laugh-out-loud funny, a testament to Anna Paquin and the rest of the amazing team – which we are thrilled now includes the powerhouse talents of acclaimed actors Sam Neill, Daniel Dae Kim and Martha Plimpton,” said Justin Rosenblatt, Executive Vice President, Original Programming and Development, Pop TV. “In the must-watch second season, the often-recalcitrant Robyn tries to reconcile her relationships while her family, friends and colleagues, all while her client dilemmas interfere, often by her own doing, with everyone’s lives building to an irreversible apex.”

Pop will encore the first season starting Friday, Feb. 21 with back-to-back episodes at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET/PT leading into the season two premiere.

Flack is co-produced with UKTV’s W Network, written by Oliver Lansley, produced by Debs Pisani (Back to Life, Episodes) and executive produced by Jimmy Mulville and Helen Williams of Hat Trick Productions. Pete Thornton executive produces for UKTV. Anna Paquin executive produces for CASM alongside Stephen Moyer, Cerise Hallam Larkin and Mark Larkin. The series will be directed by Alicia MacDonald, Oliver Lansley and Stephen Moyer.