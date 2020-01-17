Film4 Boards Cornish Horror ‘Enys Men’, From Director Of Hit UK Indie Pic ‘Bait’

Click to Skip Ad
BFI Distribution

Mark Jenkin, whose indie pic Bait was a breakout hit this year in the UK and is up for two BAFTAs, has set his next project, Enys Men (Cornish for “stone island”), with backing from Film4.

The horror film is planning to shoot in Cornwall in May this year. Film4 is co-financing, with senior commissioning executive Lauren Dark overseeing late stage development and production.

In Enys Men, alone on an island crossed by leylines and timelines, with only an ancient standing stone for company, a woman is haunted by echoes of both the past and the future.

Jenkin will direct from his own script. Denzil Monk is producing for Bosena. Johnny Fewings is executive producer with Kate Byers and Linn Waite as associate producers.

Bait premiered at last year’s Berlinale and has been a surprise hit at the UK box office, grossing more than $600,000 since it was released on August 30 via BFI Distribution.

The low-budget, privately financed movie was shot on a vintage 16mm camera. It chronicles a Cornish fishing village that is turned into a holiday resort by wealthy visitors. It was recently nominated for two BAFTAs: Outstanding British Film of the Year and Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer.

Sound Image Cinema Lab (Falmouth University) is also supporting development and production on Enys Men.

