Film Constellation & Endeavor Content Team For Sales Rights To Sundance Film ‘Farewell Amor’

Sundance

Film Constellation has secured international sales rights to Sundance drama, Farewell Amor, the feature debut for writer/director Ekwa Msangi. The pic premiered at the film festival in the U.S. Dramatic Competition category on Jan. 25 and has received positive reviews. Endeavor Content is overseeing all North American rights sales.

Starring Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Zainab Jah, and Jayme Lawson, the pic tells the story of a family who reunites after 17 years apart. Angolan immigrant Walter is joined in the U.S. by his wife and teen daughter. Now absolute strangers sharing a one-bedroom Brooklyn apartment, they struggle to overcome the emotional distance between them. Walter is trying to let go of a previous relationship while his wife Esther struggles with a new country, culture and a husband who seems distant. Their daughter Sylvia is a dancer just like her father, and while she also finds her new life difficult, she bravely starts to explore the city and show herself through dance.

Huriyyah Muhammad, Sam Bisbee, Josh Penn, Bobby Allen, and Joe Plummer produced the film with Lance Acord, Jackie Kelman Bisbee, Alicia Brown, Efe Cakarel, Pradnya Dugal, Tej Dugal, Theodora Dunlap, Cassian Elwes, Michael Gottwald, Poppy Hanks, Charles D. King, Joel Michaely, Wendy Neu, Michele Turnure-Salleo and Jenifer Westphal serving as executive producers.

Farewell Amor will have its final screening at the festival on Feb. 1.

 

ad