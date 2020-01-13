‘FBI’ Second Spinoff In Discussions, Could Get Going Next Season

CBS’ FBI and FBI: Most Wanted could be joined by another spinoff in the not so distant future.

Executive producer Dick Wolf has always envisioned FBI as a franchise, and pitched the original series to CBS that way from the get -go.

We hear that Wolf, who co-created mothership FBI with Craig Turk, has had conversations with CBS about launching a second spinoff series in the FBI universe. The two sides will likely start working on developing another FBI series next season as they wanted to focus on launching FBI: Most Wanted this season.

Created by René Balcer, FBI: Most Wanted got off to a strong start, drawing 9.7 million viewers in Live+3 for its Jan. 7 debut to become the most watched new series premiere of the season.

During the TCA session for FBI: Most Wanted, Wolf, who is behind the formidable Law & Order and Chicago franchises, didn’t address directly the possibility of further FBI shows, but said the FBI offers an “endless trove of stories”.

“There is the FBI and basically all other law enforcement, and it’s an endless trove of stories,” he said. “These are true‑blue people, and we should be honoring them in a variety of ways.“

FBI: Most Wanted stars Julian McMahon and is centered on the Fugitive Task Force of the FBI that tracks and captures the notorious criminals on the FBI’s Most Wanted list. Keisha Castle-Hughes, Kellan Lutz, Roxy Sternberg and Nathaniel Arcand also star. McMahon called it a “road trip” show.

Meanwhile, the original centers on the inner workings of an elite FBI unit in New York office. Mcmahon, promoting FBI: Most Wanted at the Winter TCA press tour, said, “The original FBI, I kind of consider office drama. And what I mean by that is that’s the five boroughs in New York, and ours is a road trip drama. And that is everything outside of the five boroughs, we kind of take care of. “

The FBI series are produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television in association with CBS Television Studios.