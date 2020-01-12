CBS’ FBI and FBI: Most Wanted are set for a crossover episode in the spring, according to exec producer Dick Wolf.

Wolf revealed that the two shows will come back together after FBI: Most Wanted began life as a planted pilot in its parent show.

Speaking at the Winter TCA press tour, Wolf said, “Clearly the audience was waiting for the show. The show, to me, is part of the same family, it’s inextricably linked in terms of attitude but the storytelling is very different and will lend itself to crossovers. We will be doing a crossover in the spring. We have good luck [with crossover episodes] in the past.”

Wolf admitted that the crossover would start in New York. He also hinted at potential crossovers with other series in the Wolf universe, such as Chicago PD, despite the fact that they are on a different network. “Stay tuned… It’s going to get very interesting,” he said.

FBI: Most Wanted stars Julian McMahon, who Wolf singled out as a “true television stars”. It is centered on the Fugitive Task Force of the FBI that tracks and captures the notorious criminals on the FBI’s Most Wanted list. Keisha Castle-Hughes, Kellan Lutz, Roxy Sternberg and Nathaniel Arcand also star. McMahon called it a “road trip” show.

FBI: Most Wanted is exec produced Dick Wolf, Rene Balcer, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski and produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television in association with CBS Television Studios.

FBI: Most Wanted launched on CBS on January 7.