‘Fargo’: Kelsey Asbille Joins Season 4 Of FX Anthology Series

EXCLUSIVE: Yellowstone‘s Kelsey Asbille is set for a key role in the upcoming fourth installment of the network’s anthology series Fargo, headlined by Chris Rock.

Created, written, directed and executive produced by Noah Hawley, who also serves as showrunner, Season 4 is set in 1950 in Kansas City, MO. The locale serves as the crossroads and collisions of two migrations — Southern Europeans from countries like Italy, and African Americans who left the south in great numbers to escape Jim Crow, both fighting for a piece of the American dream. In Kansas City, two criminal syndicates — one Italian, led by Donatello Fadda, one African American, led by Loy Cannon (Rock) — have struck an uneasy peace, which the heads of both families have cemented by trading their youngest sons.

In addition to Rock, she joins previously announced cast members Jason Schwartzman, Ben Wishaw, Jack Huston and Jessie Buckley.

Joel & Ethan Coen and Warren Littlefield serve as executive producers with Hawley. Fargo is produced by MGM Television and FX Productions.

Asbille portrays Monica Dutton opposite Kevin Costner on Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone, currently in its third season on the Paramount Network. She previously starred in Sheridan’s critically acclaimed drama Wind River with Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen.

Fargo season 4 will premiere Sunday, April 19 at 10 PM on FX.