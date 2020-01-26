Fans Converge On Staples Center To Mourn Kobe Bryant – Grammys Pay Tribute With Moment Of Silence

Los Angeles Laker fans Alex Fultz, from left, Eddy Rivas and Rene Alfaro mourn retired NBA star Kobe Bryant outside of the Staples Center prior to the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Bryant died Sunday in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, Calif. He was 41. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Grief-stricken fans converged on the Staples Center Sunday afternoon to mourn NBA legend Kobe Bryant. The Lakers great, his daughter Gianna, 13, and three others were killed when a helicopter crashed into a hillside in Calabasas just before 10 a.m.

While the Staples Center was surrounded by barricades for the Grammy Awards, determined fans navigated the security barriers to pay their respects. Some carried flowers and others wore Kobe jerseys. Photos from the scene showed fans bowing their heads in respect as they gathered along the sidewalk and courtyard outside Staples.

Kobe’s picture loomed over the crowd on the Jumbotron screen.

The Grammys also remembered Bryant with a moment of silence at the beginning of its early show. .

Interim Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. opened the early ceremony where dozens of Grammys are handed out before the main show, telling attendees, “As most of you may know, we lost Kobe Bryant in a tragic helicopter accident today.”

“Since we are in his house, I would ask you to join me in a moment of silence,” Mason said.