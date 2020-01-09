Fangoria Buys World Rights On SXSW Comedy-Horror ‘Porno’

EXCLUSIVE: Fangoria, the genre brand owned by Dallas-based entertainment outfit Cinestate, has picked up world distribution rights (minus North American SVOD) to Porno, the horror-comedy that premiered at SXSW last year.

The company will distribute the film theatrically in the U.S. in April and has partnered with Cranked Up Films for home entertainment. SVOD rights in North America previously sold to AMC Networks’ Shudder, where it will debut later this year.

Directed by Keola Racela from a screenplay by Matt Black and Laurence Vannicelli, the pic follows a group of seemingly wholesome young movie theatre employees being tempted and terrorized by a sex demon.

Following its SXSW debut, the film also screened at genre festivals including Fantasia, Sitges, and Telluride Horror Show.

By distributing through its Fangoria label, Cinestate is looking to utilise the recognized horror brand to spotlight emerging genre filmmakers. It is also producing, including on the Guy Pearce-staring exorcism horror The Seventh Day, which shoots in February.

As we revealed, Cinestate also recently launched a separate genre label, Rebeller, which will focus on what it calls “outlaw cinema”.

“Fangoria is committed to acquiring and distributing horror cinema that pushes stories into new territories and breaks all the rules,” Cinestate’s VP of Distribution & Acquisitions Brandon Hill said. “We are looking for the next innovators in the genre and we applaud the efforts of any filmmakers utilizing practical FX within their storytelling,”