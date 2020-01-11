‘Family Feud’ Contestant Eats Crow By Giving Wrong Food Answer In Viral Moment

A Family Feud contestant who made a crucial mistake of identification cost her team a chance to win the game on the Canadian edition of the game show.

In a clip rapidly going viral, contestant Eve Dubois stepped up on Thursday night with a chance to advance her family to the next round and a shot at $10,000.

Host Gerry Dee asked her, “Name Popeye’s favorite food.”

Dubois quickly buzzed in, cutting off Dee with her answer: “Chicken!”

There was just one problem. The question referred to the cartoon character Popeye, not the fast food restaurant.

Of course, the other family quickly got the correct answer, spinach.

“I thought you meant Popeye’s Chicken,” Dubois said. As it turns out, she was the only one on the planet with that answer, as the answer board showed a big red X when asked, “Show me chicken!”