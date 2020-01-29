Facebook Earnings Disappoint, Stock Off 7% In Late Trade

Tuesday reported fourth-quarter revenue of $21.08 billion, up 25% from the year earlier and above Wall Street expectations of $20.8 billion. Advertising revenue, the bulk of it, also surged 25% also to $20.7 billion

Earnings per share rose to $2.58 from $2.36. Shares were down more than 7% in after hours trading as earnings lagged estimates.

Ticking off key metrics, Facebook said daily active users (DAUs) were 1.66 billion on average for December 2019, an increase of 9% year-over-year. Facebook monthly active users (MAUs) were 2.5 billion, up 8%.

Family daily active people (DAP) stood at 2.26 billion on average for December, up 11%, and family monthly active people (MAP) of 2.89 billion repped an increase of 9% year-over-year.

Facebook explained that family metrics estimate the underlying number of unique people using one or more of

Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and/or WhatsApp (collectively, our “Family” of products).

A DAP is a registered and logged-in user of one or more Family products who visited at least one of these products through a mobile device application or using a web or mobile browser on a given day.

And a MAP is a registered and logged-in user of one or more Family products who visited at least one of these products through a mobile device application or using a web or mobile browser in the last 30 days as of the date of measurement.

“We had a good quarter and a strong end to the year as our community and business continue to grow,” said Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook CEO. “We remain focused on building services that help people stay connected to those they care about.”