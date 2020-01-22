Facebook Renews Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘Red Table Talk’ Through 2022, Orders Spinoff Series With Gloria Estefan

is extending — and expanding — its flagship original series, Red Table Talk, headlined and executive produced by Jada Pinkett Smith. Facebook has signed a new three-year deal with Pinkett Smith and Westbrook Studios, her company with Will Smith. The pact will keep the popular Daytime Emmy-nominated talk show exclusively on the platform with new episodes streaming through 2022, featuring Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield Norris.

Facebook

Additionally, Facebook Watch is turning Red Table Talk into a franchise with the green light of a second series from Pinkett Smith and Westbrook Studios. Set in Miami, Red Table Talk: The Estefans, features music icon Gloria Estefan, her daughter and rising musician Emily Estefan and her niece and Daytime Emmy Award-winning TV host Lili Estefan. Like the mothership program, the offshoot will feature the three women of different generations discussing social and personal issues with family, celebrity guests and experts. Pinkett Smith and Gloria Estefan will both serve as executive producers.

“I’m incredibly proud of Red Table Talk, and thrilled to build upon this franchise with my family and with Gloria, Emily and Lili,” said Pinkett Smith. “Red Table Talk has created a space to have open, honest and healing conversations around social and topical issues, and what’s most powerful for me is hearing people’s stories and engaging with our fans in such a tangible way on the Facebook Watch platform. I’m excited to see the Estefans put their spin on the franchise and take it to new places.”

The massive pickup for Red Table Talk comes amid a shift in Facebook Watch’s original programming direction away from scripted series and doubling down on unscripted fare, like Red Table Talk, Returning the Favor with Mike Rowe and the new Steve Harvey talk show Steve on Watch.

Donald Flood

“We’ve been fortunate enough to be in business with such wonderful partners and are thrilled to expand the Red Table Talk franchise with Jada Pinkett Smith, the Estefans and Westbrook Studios,” said Mina Lefevre, head of development & programming for Facebook Watch. “Red Table Talk is a shining example of how content, community and conversation come together on Facebook Watch. We’re proud to keep this conversation going around topics our fans care about.”

Red Table Talk: The Estefans is produced by Westbrook Studios with Jada Pinkett Smith, Gloria Estefan, Ellen Rakieten and Miguel Melendez serving as executive producers. Red Table Talk is produced by Westbrook Studios with Jada Pinkett Smith, Ellen Rakieten, Miguel Melendez and Jack Mori serving as executive producers.

“I’m incredibly excited to carry the Red Table Talk torch with my family in Miami,” said Gloria Estefan (on behalf of Gloria, Emily & Lili). “Jada and I have spoken about this a lot and feel my daughter, niece and I can tackle issues important to us and our fans with a new and fresh voice. Jada has done this incredibly and continues to do with her family in their candid, intimate, and groundbreaking conversations at the iconic Red Table.”