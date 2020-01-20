It isn’t much of a surprise to find It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia co-creator Rob McElhenny on a TCA panel as EP and co-creator of a new workplace comedy Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet for AppleTV+ — but what was Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham doing on the stage?

Cast and creators of ‘Mythic Quest’. Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

McElhenny was joined on today’s large panel by EP/actor David Hornsby, EP/Co-Creator Megan Ganz, and cast members Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch, Jessie Enis, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicdao and, well, Abraham. One of the first questions was why a celebrated veteran such as Abraham would take a role in a new comedy set in the world of video gaming.

Abraham said every role in his career has not been mythic. “The first 15 years of my career it was all comedy, no one knows about that because it was so long ago,” the actor said. “There are four generations of actors in this series, (you may have) noticed that I am the oldest.

“(My character) is not a doddering old guy … he is a contributor from another time, another century who doesn’t know anything about gaming.”

Abraham said he began his theater career in Los Angeles in a play based on a story by Ray Bradbury, The Wonderful Ice Cream Suit. “The point is, I grew up with science fiction as part of my life, and literature as part of my life,” and his TV character manages to represent two cultures, old and new. “I think it’s evolving into one of the most memorable characters I’ve ever played,” he said.

Abraham also joked that the set of the show is providing “the best Craft service I’ve ever had.”

The producers said they wanted an actor with “heft” for the role, as they are attempting to create a less broad, more character-driven humor that is found in Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Abraham said the show is providing his first introduction to video games: “I am from the pinball era…I go as far back as, what was the one where they were eating each other?”

Younger cast members quickly filled in the name of the classic Pac-Man.

Abraham may not know video games, but he is finding that he likes them. “It’s fun, it’s really fun,” he said. “It’s addictive.”