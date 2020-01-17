Exhibition Conference CineAsia Leaves Hong Kong For New 2020 Home

CineAsia, the exhibition conference that has been held in Hong Kong since 2009, is setting up in Thailand capital Bangkok.

Organizers Film Expo Group sent out a brief note today stating that they had decided to relocate the event to the Thai city for 2020, where it will run December 7-10. No further details were provided at this stage.

The 2019 edition of the event had been scheduled to take place in Hong Kong December 9-12 but was cancelled due to the ongoing unrest in the area.

The conference, which has sister events CineEurope in Barcelona and ShowEast in Miami, welcomes high-profile exhibition execs from around the world to showcase their slates.